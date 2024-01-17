Rwp Ring Road Project To Be Inaugurat On August 14; Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Wednesday said that Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be inaugurated on August 14.
During a visit to Ring Road Project Camp Office the Commissioner was briefed on the progress of the construction work on the Ring Road Project.
The Commissioner was informed that the work had been started at the river Swan and Sil. Thalian Interchange was also being remodeled.
Modeling of traffic network of Ring Road and Motorway was also in progress, he said.
Parks and Horticulture Authority would give a plan for plantations on both sides of the Ring Road.
Eighteen percent physical work of the Ring Road project had been completed, Liaquat Ali Chatta informed.
He said, the Ring Road project would be completed by July 31 and the project would be inaugurated on August 14. There would be no compromise on the quality of the construction work, he pledged.
Five interchanges, 11 overpasses, bridges on two rivers, six canals and a railway bridge would be constructed on the ring road besides 15 subways.
The design of the rest area on the ring road should immediately be prepared, Commissioner Liaquat Ali instructed.
The completion of the ring road project would greatly help improve the traffic system of Rawalpindi city,
the Commissioner said and informed that this project would provide employment opportunities to local residents.
