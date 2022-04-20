Rwp Ring Road project to change fate of city: Chairman RDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has said that Rawalpindi Ring Road Project would change fate of the city.

He said that the long awaited project was important for Rawalpindi as it would help ease the heavy traffic load on city roads. Rawalpindi is the main city connecting the northern areas of the country's main road network, he added.

He informed that the authority had performed its assigned functions in such a better way during last three years and the authority had not only become self-sustainable but also succeeded to gain the confidence of the business community as well as general public.

The Chairman said, four mega projects were conceived and being executed in Rawalpindi including Rawalpindi Ring Road, Kutchery Chowk costing Rs 4.

8 bln, Defence Chowk costing Rs 4 bln and Nullah Lai Expressway.

He said Rawalpindi Ring Road project was dire need of the people of twin cities since last two decades. The project would not only address the traffic problems in the urban areas of the twin cities but also curtail the travel time and cost considerably.

He said, Nullah Lai which passes through heavily polluted areas and due to throwing of garbage and untreated wastewater of the surrounding areas and 11 nullahs of the city which fall in Nullah Lai, the residents face severe environmental risks.

RDA had initiated the Nullah Lai Expressway project to mitigate floods, improve environment and enhance capacity of Lai Nullah to reduce flood risk.

