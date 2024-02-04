Open Menu

Rwp Ring Road Project To Prove Game Changer For People: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Rwp Ring Road project to prove game changer for people: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that Rawalpindi Ring Road project would prove to be a game changer for the people of Rawalpindi and the plantation drive on both sides of Rawalpindi Ring Road would be started from February 15.

The Commissioner said that the ring road project would be completed within stipulated time frame as over 20 percent physical work of the ring road project had been completed.

After the traffic network design to link the ring road with the motorway, work on Thalian Interchange would be started, he added.

Swan Bridge should be completed as soon as possible, he directed the authorities concerned.

The rest area being built on the ring road would be developed on the pattern of Bhera rest area, Liaquat Ali Chatta informed.

Liaquat Ali further informed that the project would be completed before October.

The ring road project would help reduce traffic load on the roads of Rawalpindi city and ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the town, he added.

Once the ring road is completed, the local residents would get employment opportunities near their respective areas, he said.

Special attention should be given to the quality of the construction work, Liaquat Ali Chatta instructed and warned that no compromise would be made on quality of the construction work.

He said that after completion of the ring road project, there would be a clear difference in the traffic flow of Rawalpindi city.

Related Topics

Motorway Road Traffic Rawalpindi February October From Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

4 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

13 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

14 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

13 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

13 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

13 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

13 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

13 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

13 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

13 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan