Rwp Ring Road Project To Prove Game Changer For People: Commissioner
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that Rawalpindi Ring Road project would prove to be a game changer for the people of Rawalpindi and the plantation drive on both sides of Rawalpindi Ring Road would be started from February 15.
The Commissioner said that the ring road project would be completed within stipulated time frame as over 20 percent physical work of the ring road project had been completed.
After the traffic network design to link the ring road with the motorway, work on Thalian Interchange would be started, he added.
Swan Bridge should be completed as soon as possible, he directed the authorities concerned.
The rest area being built on the ring road would be developed on the pattern of Bhera rest area, Liaquat Ali Chatta informed.
Liaquat Ali further informed that the project would be completed before October.
The ring road project would help reduce traffic load on the roads of Rawalpindi city and ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the town, he added.
Once the ring road is completed, the local residents would get employment opportunities near their respective areas, he said.
Special attention should be given to the quality of the construction work, Liaquat Ali Chatta instructed and warned that no compromise would be made on quality of the construction work.
He said that after completion of the ring road project, there would be a clear difference in the traffic flow of Rawalpindi city.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Election campaign for general elections 2024 in full swing in Rawalpindi division2 minutes ago
-
CM directs officials to ensure rainwater drainage, help stuck citizens in view of heavy rains3 minutes ago
-
Political hustle & bustle reaches on peak in SP ahead of elections12 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference in memory of journalist Nadir Shah Adil held2 hours ago
-
Pakistani nation to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle2 hours ago
-
Political heavyweights approach large tribes for support as election fever grips Charssadda3 hours ago
-
CM inaugurates Lahore Global Village Festival13 hours ago
-
Probationer training officers passing-out at Police Training College13 hours ago
-
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj13 hours ago
-
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda13 hours ago
-
Police finalizes security plan for election13 hours ago
-
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan13 hours ago