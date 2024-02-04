Rwp Ring Road project to prove game changer for people: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that Rawalpindi Ring Road project would prove to be a game changer for the people of Rawalpindi and the plantation drive on both sides of Rawalpindi Ring Road would be started from February 15.

The Commissioner said that the ring road project would be completed within stipulated time frame as over 20 percent physical work of the ring road project had been completed.

After the traffic network design to link the ring road with the motorway, work on Thalian Interchange would be started, he added.

Swan Bridge should be completed as soon as possible, he directed the authorities concerned.

The rest area being built on the ring road would be developed on the pattern of Bhera rest area, Liaquat Ali Chatta informed.

Liaquat Ali further informed that the project would be completed before October.

The ring road project would help reduce traffic load on the roads of Rawalpindi city and ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the town, he added.

Once the ring road is completed, the local residents would get employment opportunities near their respective areas, he said.

Special attention should be given to the quality of the construction work, Liaquat Ali Chatta instructed and warned that no compromise would be made on quality of the construction work.

He said that after completion of the ring road project, there would be a clear difference in the traffic flow of Rawalpindi city.