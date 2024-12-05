Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city roads: DG RDA

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 10:22 PM
Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza on Thursday said that Rawalpindi Ring Road project, a key initiative to improve connectivity and reducing traffic congestion on city roads, is moving forward with full dedication and support from RDA leadership
The DG said that due to shortage of staff within the Project Management Unit (PMU) for the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, the RDA has implemented proactive measures to ensure the continued progress of the project.
Kinza Murtaza said that additional responsibilities have been assigned to RDA officers to manage the PMU effectively, preventing any delays in the execution of the Ring Road project.
This strategic decision was taken to ensure the project’s timely completion, which is essential for enhancing infrastructure and alleviating traffic congestion in the region, she said.
To further bolster the PMU’s capacity, the Secretary of Housing Punjab has been formally requested to allow the recruitment process to hire staff to support the project’s implementation.
