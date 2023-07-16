Open Menu

Rwp Safe City Project To Prove Highly Effective In Combating Crime: Secretary HUDP

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 12:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Punjab, (HUDP) Sajid Zafar Dall has said that Safe City Project would prove to be highly effective in combating crime in Rawalpindi City.

According to a district administration spokesman, the secretary along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali here the other day visited different city areas including Kutchery Chowk, Peshawar Road, IGP Road, Pirwadhai and Liaquat Bagh and reviewed Safe City project.

The Secretary was briefed that the security situation of Rawalpindi city would be improved further through Safe City project.

The project would increase the sense of security among the citizens, he added.

The use of technology to improve security had become indispensable, the Commissioner said adding, the Safe City project was being launched in Rawalpindi and Murree.

The project would improve the law and order situation as it was a project to ensure public safety, the Commissioner said.

The administration was fully mobilized regarding the Safe City project and all available resources would be utilized for the safety and protection of the citizens, the Commissioner added.

