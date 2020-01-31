RWP Schools to have nutrition supervisors from Feb, 2020

Government has accorded approval to appoint 23 nutrition supervisors in connection with healthcare of students in all the schools of Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Government has accorded approval to appoint 23 nutrition supervisors in connection with healthcare of students in all the schools of Rawalpindi district.According to media reports, these appointments will be made from February, 2020.

Education ministry has given permission to District education Authority (DEA) Rawalpindi to take steps for appointing the nutrition supervisors at school level across district Rawalpindi.