RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Rawalpindi Women University (RWU), in collaboration with SOS Foundation, organized an event to commemorate International Women’s Day. Senior parliamentarian Tahira Aurangzeb was the chief guest at the event.

Addressing to the audience, the chief guest highlighted the significance of women's education, empowerment, and equal rights.

Tahira Aurangzeb reinforced the idea that every day is a Women’s Day, she praised Chief Minister Punjab, Ms Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for her remarkable efforts in transforming the province, and highlighted the “Suthra Punjab” initiative.

"Just as a woman nurtures her home, Maryam Nawaz is beautifying the Punjab province," she added. Tahira further underscored the crucial role of education in economic and social progress, and encouraged students to pursue education with determination.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anila Kamal in her welcoming address emphasized the need to accelerate actions rather than mere discussions on women's rights. She highlighted the "Each One, Teach One" initiative, urging every student of Rawalpindi Women University to educate at least one illiterate individual.

"Education is the most powerful tool for women empowerment, and it is our collective responsibility to share our knowledge with others," she said. Prof Dr Anila Kamal further elaborated that RWU is not only providing high-quality education but also fostering leadership skills and social awareness among students.

She stressed that advocating for women's rights should go beyond slogans. Underlining the social issues such as domestic violence and child marriages, she asserted that women deserve not only legal protection but also equal opportunities in all spheres of life.

Dr Shaista Sohail, CEO SOS Foundation, pointed out that the literacy rate among women stands at 50%, compared to 70% for men. She emphasized that gender equality can only be achieved through education and urged collective efforts to bridge this gap.

The event witnessed a large number of faculty members and students.