RWU Commemorates Pakistan’s Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) marked Pakistan’s Independence Day with a spirited ceremony at the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat.
The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the hoisting of the national flag by senior faculty members to the tune of the national anthem, as guards presented a salute.
This year’s observance also resonated with the nation’s achievement in “Marka-e-Haq”, a defining moment symbolising resilience and unity. A special prayer was offered for the country’s continued stability and prosperity.
Students contributed to the celebrations with soulful national songs, while the campus glowed in green and white lights, offering a striking view in the evening. The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, attended by faculty, staff, and students, who came together to honour the nation’s freedom with pride and enthusiasm.
Recent Stories
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23
ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16
Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks
Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal
Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2.1% in July
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..
TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025
China launches new group of internet satellites
The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RWU Commemorates Pakistan’s Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Wani felicitates Pakistani nation on Independence Day1 minute ago
-
NA Deputy Speaker stresses unity, solidarity, tolerance11 minutes ago
-
Sports legends call for national resolve, call Marka-e-Haq a 'National Symbol of Pride'11 minutes ago
-
UAJK celebrates Independence Day with a series of events11 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at police lines11 minutes ago
-
ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of PTI's Ejaz Chaudhar ..19 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Power Plant staff celebrate Independence Day with commitment to powering nation21 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute to Nation on Independence Day21 minutes ago
-
PU VC calls for unity, commitment on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day21 minutes ago
-
Chairman senate Advisor briefs Iranian diplomats on ISC21 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at PHC on independence day21 minutes ago