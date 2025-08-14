RWU Commemorates Pakistan’s Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) marked Pakistan’s Independence Day with a spirited ceremony at the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the hoisting of the national flag by senior faculty members to the tune of the national anthem, as guards presented a salute.

This year’s observance also resonated with the nation’s achievement in “Marka-e-Haq”, a defining moment symbolising resilience and unity. A special prayer was offered for the country’s continued stability and prosperity.

Students contributed to the celebrations with soulful national songs, while the campus glowed in green and white lights, offering a striking view in the evening. The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, attended by faculty, staff, and students, who came together to honour the nation’s freedom with pride and enthusiasm.