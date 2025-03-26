RWU express solidarity with the Jafar Express victims

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A special walk was organized at Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) to express solidarity with the victims of the Jafar Express accident.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anila Kamal, faculty members, students and the university administration participated in this walk. The participants were holding banners and placards in their hands with slogans of peace and unity.

Vice Chancellor Dr Anila Kamal, while addressing the walk, said that the loss of innocent lives is an irreparable loss.

"My heartfelt sympathies are with the families of the martyrs. We have to unite and continue our efforts for peace and stability", she added.

Dr Anila strongly condemned terrorist attacks saying that the Pakistanis are a peaceful nation and we will not tolerate terrorism on our soil under any circumstances.

Senior faculty members participating in the walk said that we have to teach our new generation about peace, brotherhood and tolerance so that the roots of terrorism can be eradicated forever.