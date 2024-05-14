RWU Holds All Pakistan Inter-University Idea Fest
The Rawalpindi Women's University (RWU) organised the All Pakistan Inter-University Idea Fest in a landmark event, aimed at fostering entrepreneurial spirit among young minds here on Tuesday
The event, held with the vision of nurturing innovative thinking and empowering students to carve their niche in the business realm, witnessed enthusiastic participation from 183 teams representing 20 universities across Pakistan.
President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavri and former President Zafar Bakhtavri were the chief guests on the occasion.
Speaking at the event, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtarvi said that Rawalpindi Women's University has created history by holding the first Business Idea Fest. "The economic crisis prevailing today is difficult to tackle without the skill development of women," he added.
He urged the female students to delve into industry-related ideas and contribute to enhancing Pakistan's international exports, while extending an invitation to winning teams to connect with potential investors at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce.
Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Women's University Professor Dr. Anila Kamal underscored the institution's commitment to not just produce job-seekers but job creators.
Dr. Kamal highlighted the significance of empowering women towards financial independence through skill development initiatives. She pledged to make the Idea Fest an annual affair, expressing gratitude to the guests for their support.
The Judges meticulously evaluated the business ideas based on their level of innovation, ensuring a fair and impartial decision-making process.
Cash prizes were awarded to the winning teams, while shields were presented to the judges, organizers, and focal persons, acknowledging their contributions to the success of the event.
