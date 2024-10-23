RWU Hosts Peace, Tolerance Awareness Session
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 10:49 PM
Rawalpindi Women's University (RWU) in collaboration with National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) organized an awareness session to promote peace, tolerance and interfaith harmony
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi Women's University (RWU) in collaboration with National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) organized an awareness session to promote peace, tolerance and interfaith harmony. The objective of the session was to promote social harmony and create awareness among the students against violence and extremism.
Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice-Chancellor, Rawalpindi Women's University, while addressing the session said that following the bandwagon destroys individual identity. Highlighting the importance of social media, she said that positive use of social media was the need of the hour and could play an important role in moving the society towards peace, tolerance and mutual respect. She mentioned that RWU has always strived to promote peace and interfaith harmony, and hence no untoward incident has ever taken place here.
NACTA's Senior Analyst, Zuni Ashfaq maintained that 71% of Pakistan's population consists of youth, and their presence on social media is double, as most of the youth have more than one social media account. She advised the students not to share or use unverified information as extremist groups were using social media to radicalize the youth. She further urged the audience to promote peace and harmony.
"The youth should adopt interfaith harmony to make Pakistan a peaceful and harmonious society", she said and urged that female students should respond in positive attitudes against the violence and extremism in the society.
During the session, the students participated in various activities and suggested possible solutions to the problems for a peaceful society.
