RWU organises 3rd International Conference of Sciences

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Women University organized the 3rd International Conference of Sciences titled “Revamped Scientific Outlook of 21st Century-2024”.

The conference was attended by academia, researchers, experts, faculty, students and civil society members from diverse scientific fields, including Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, IT, Mathematics, Statistics and Zoology to present their research on modern scientific issues and solutions.

Various sessions and panel discussions featured research papers and presentations, where new scientific ideas and solutions were explored. Researchers, including the international academia, shared their findings and experiences, contributing valuable insights to modern scientific inquiries.

Speaking on the occasion, experts stressed that academic research plays an important role in technological development and reshaping human behaviour.

Executive Director, Higher education Commission, Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum during his address on the second and final day of the conference observed a gap between the academia and the policymakers and underlined the need for policy-driven research. He highlighted that 30% of HEC's National Research Program funds were being awarded to basic level research, whereas 70% of the funds were fixed for applied research.

Vice Chancellor GC University Faisalabad, Dr. Rauf-i-Azam in his address highlighted the importance of computing in data compiling and analysis in the research. He said that scientific collaboration and diplomacy have also served societies better.

Giving examples of International Space Station and Global Climate Initiative, Dr. Rauf highlighted the role of collective scientific research in transcending borders and political divides.

"Science has a unique ability to unite us as we have experienced during COVID-19, scientists and researchers across the world collectively put their effort into vaccine research, data sharing and public health strategies", he said and added that the science has advanced knowledge and also fostered solidarity and peace in the societies.

He urged the researchers to collectively counter the challenges of harnessing the revamped science outlook.

In her welcoming remarks, Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal shed light on the contribution of the Rawalpindi Women University in providing a platform for the academia and the students to explore innovative ideas in the field of research and development. She said that empowered women would enhance the quality and quantity of the human resources available for development.

The VC RWU said that the university invited brilliant minds to share knowledge, exchange ideas and explore innovative solutions to pressing global challenges.

Dr. Anila further highlighted that the theme of the conference resonated deeply with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by bringing together experts from diverse fields for interdisciplinary collaboration.

In the closing ceremony, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and VC National Skills University, congratulated the organizers on the event’s success.