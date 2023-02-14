RWU organizes event on Black Month History

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Women University (RWU), in coordination with the U.S. Mission to Pakistan organized an event at the University in celebration of Black Month History.

The guests included Sharif Sabir, Director Educational Affairs, Lia Fischer Neal, Senior Financial Management Officer and Catherine Fisher, Deputy Cultural Affairs Officer.

Exhibits were displayed in honor of Black Month History by the U.S Mission which was inaugurated by the guests.

The exhibits showcased various interactive elements that highlighted key events in Afro-American and African history from the slave trade up until modern-day civil rights movements.

As part of this event, Lia Fischer Neal briefed the student focusing on key contributions made by Afro-Americans throughout history. Both parties mutually decided to look forward to further areas of mutual interests and benefits.