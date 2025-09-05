RWU Pays Tribute To Valour Armed Forces
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Professor Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Women University (RWU), has said that from the establishment of Pakistan until today, our brave armed forces have always been ready to defend the motherland.
Time and again, it has been proven that no enemy can shake the resolve and determination of the Pakistani nation.
In her message on the occasion of Defence Day, the vice chancellor said that RWU pays tribute to these valiant defenders whose sacrifices and courage teach us lessons of unity, resilience, and love for the homeland. She further stated that national defence is not limited to borders but also includes public service and helping affected fellow citizens in difficult times. Additionally, she emphasized that today’s generation must understand that we have to defeat our enemies through education, knowledge, and skills to make Pakistan stronger and self-reliant.
On this occasion, Rawalpindi Women University marked Defence Day with great enthusiasm through organizing a special program titled “The History and Significance of Pakistan Defence Day.” Lecturer Muhammad Shoaib Askari from the Pakistan Studies Department shed light on the historical background of Defence Day. He explained how, during the 1965 war, Pakistan’s armed forces and people set examples of bravery, unity, and sacrifice that will forever remain a bright chapter in history.
The program also highlighted the damages caused by recent floods, addressing the loss of life and property, displaced families, and destroyed infrastructure. It was emphasized that the scope of national defence is broad, encompassing assistance to affected fellow citizens during natural disasters and other challenges.
The event concluded with a collective prayer for the country’s safety, prosperity, and progress.
