RWU Secures 2nd Position In Innovative Expo 2023 Research Competition

Published November 24, 2023

RWU secures 2nd position in Innovative Expo 2023 Research Competition

The Rawalpindi Women's University (RWU) on Friday clinched the second position at the All Punjab Universities Innovation Expo 2023 Research Competition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Rawalpindi Women's University (RWU) on Friday clinched the second position at the All Punjab Universities Innovation Expo 2023 Research Competition.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Punjab Higher education Commission and various provincial universities, the competition witnessed 450 research models from 47 universities across Punjab.

The winning project from RWU's Physics Department stood out amidst the innovative displays, presenting a "Heart Rate Monitoring System." Spearheaded by the students in collaboration with the Office of Research and Innovation and guided by Lecturer Amber Kazmi, the project showcased a sophisticated approach to tracking heart rates.

The system employs a heart rate sensor equipped with a green light that passes through the blood. Beyond simply providing heart rate data from pulse limits, the innovation utilizes photoplethysmography to visually display the heart rate. This breakthrough in monitoring technology reflects the dedication and ingenuity of the students involved.

During the prize distribution ceremony, Governor Punjab Engineer Balighur Rehman recognized the exceptional work of RWU's students by awarding them a prize of Rs 50,000 for securing the prestigious second position. The acknowledgement highlights the significance of the Heart Rate Monitoring System in the realm of research and innovation.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal also expressed her congratulations to the winning students and commended the Punjab Higher Education Commission for orchestrating a successful Expo. The event not only provided a platform for universities across the province to showcase their research prowess but also fostered a spirit of collaboration and learning.

RWU's achievement underscores the university's commitment to excellence in research and innovation, setting a benchmark for future endeavours.

The success of the Heart Rate Monitoring System not only contributes to the academic prestige of RWU but also signifies a step forward in advancing healthcare technology, she concluded.

