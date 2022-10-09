UrduPoint.com

RWU To Hold Two Int'l Conferences On Oct 12, 13

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2022 | 12:00 AM

RWU to hold two int'l conferences on Oct 12, 13

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) is organizing two international conferences on multifaceted topics of science and social sciences to be held on October 12 and October 13 respectively.

The science conference titled "Revamped Scientific Outlook of 21st Century" encompasses different research avenues related to the fields of Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Zoology. The social science conference titled "Contemporary World: Challenges and Transformations" encompasses different research avenues related to the fields of English, Fine Arts, Political Science, and Psychology, a news release said.

The conference would highlight the key challenges of the modern world and provide a platform to the scientists, social scientists, researchers, academicians, civil society organizations, and students to present and share their scholarly and empirical work that need immediate attention from all stakeholders.

The sessions would be chaired and co-chaired by Professors of different National and International Universities. Researchers from USA, Malaysia and different parts of the world as well as from different cities of Pakistan will present their papers in the form of oral presentations and poster presentations.

