RWU to open tenders of vehicles, IT Equipment and Software on Dec 23

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Women University (RWU), Sixth Road, Satellite Town Rawalpindi will open tenders of Transport vehicles, IT Equipment, Plant and Machinery and Software worth over Rs 209 million on Dec 23.

The RWU had issued a tender notice and invited sealed tenders from registered firms till 11 am, Dec 23 which will be opened on 12 pm, on Dec 23.

According to registrar, RWU, the bidders were directed to send sealed tenders duly completed in all respect to the Registrar Office by courier service as tenders submitted by hand would not be accepted.

He said that the details of the items can be visited at PPRA website: www.ppra.punjab.govt.pk as well as on the university website https://www.rwu.edu.pk.

