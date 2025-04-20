R.Y Khan launches 5-day anti-polio campaign

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Rahim Yar Khan has launched a 5-day anti-polio campaign, aiming to vaccinate over 1.1 million children under the age of five against the crippling disease.

According to DC office, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khurram Pervez inaugurated the campaign by administering polio vaccine drops to children on Sunday.

The DC directed health officials to ensure the vaccine's temperature and other necessary precautions. Special arrangements have been made at the district's entrance and exit points to facilitate the campaign's success.

He urged parents to cooperate with health teams and vaccinate their children, emphasizing the importance of a healthy future for the country's young generation.

