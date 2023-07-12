Close liaison between agricultural institutions and universities is imperative for second green revolution and in this regard, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Sindh Agricultural University Tandojam will make joint efforts for agricultural development and food security in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Close liaison between agricultural institutions and universities is imperative for second green revolution and in this regard, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Sindh Agricultural University Tandojam will make joint efforts for agricultural development and food security in the country.

This was stated by Pro-Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan during a meeting with the delegation of Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) Tandojam who visited the UAF under leadership of Pro-Vice Chancellor of SAU Prof Dr Jan Muhammad Marri on Wednesday.

Dr Sarwar said that the agricultural scientists and experts of all provinces must focus on integrated research skills so that new ways of cooperation between the four provinces could be determined for agricultural development.

He said that UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqar Ahmad Khan always remained at the forefront for developing and promoting inter-provincial relations.

Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri said that efforts of UAF scientists to promote soybeans crop were very impressive, so the discussions for setting up trials of new varieties of soybeans and other crops in Sindh were in the final stage, while our university was ready to initiate student's exchange programs as well as joint efforts of the researchers from the both universities.

By including Tondojam University in the scope of Pak-Korea Nutrition Center, it would be possible to make multifaceted progress on mother and child health and other nutritional issues, he added.

Chairman Entomology Department UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif highlighted joint research efforts with Sindh Agricultural University Tandojam and said that the efforts made by the scientists of two universities in the recent past to combat locusts had resulted in the reduction of this natural pest.

Later, the delegation of Tandojam University comprising of Director Institute of Food Science and Technology Professor Dr. Ijaz Ahmad Soomro, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Muhammad Saleem Sarki, Dr. Abdul Wahid Baloch and Mr. Ameer Hamza also visited various departments and laboratories of the university.