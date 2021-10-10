S-E college wins final match of hockey tournament

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Government S-E Post-graduate College Bahawalpur has won the final match of Inter-Colleges Hockey Tournament.

The final match of Inter-Colleges Hockey Tournament was played between the teams of Government S-E Post Graduate College Bahawalpur and Government Graduate College Chistian.

Government S-E Post Graduate College Bahawalpur won the final match by 3-1 goals. Prof-Imran Arshad was chief guest of the ceremony. Later, medals and prizes were distributed among the winner and position holder teams.