S K Hydro (Private) Limited Distributes Rs 4.615 Mln Grant Among 12 Students Under CSR
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) S K Hydro (Private) Limited has distributed a grant of Rs 4.615 million among 12 local students under company’s commitment to education and local welfare.
The company hosted the "Dreams Becoming Reality" CSR Activities Launch Ceremony at the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station construction site, said a press release issued here Monday.
Dignitaries including the Commissioner of Hazara Division, the Deputy Commissioner of Mansehra District, local military officials, and leaders from the project company attended the ceremony.
In his remarks, the Commissioner of Hazara Division expressed his deep appreciation to S K Hydro (Private) Limited for its long-standing contributions to regional socio-economic development and its active involvement in social welfare initiatives.
He highlighted the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) by supporting education, constructing infrastructure, providing flood relief, and contributing to environmental conservation.
The Commissioner also praised the project for strengthening China-Pakistan friendship, stating that all levels of government in Hazara Division would continue supporting the construction, operation, and security of the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station.
In his speech, Danish Khan, Deputy General Manager of S K Hydro (Private) Limited, noted that Energy China specifically established S K Hydro (Private) Limited for the development, construction, and operation of the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station.
He added that the “Dreams Becoming Reality”CSR activities embrace a host of CSR activities including the construction of the regional viewing platform of the headworks of the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station, the Government Affairs Service Center, Healthcare Center and public restrooms in Kaghan Region, in addition to the continuously organized “Caring for Students” Fellowship Program.
Meanwhile,, the delegation led by the Commissioner of Hazara Division visited powerhouses, switchyards, and other areas of the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station to understand its construction and operation.
With its trial operation completed on September 13, 2024, the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station is the largest hydropower station invested in and constructed overseas by Energy China. It is also on the first project list of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a high priority on the Belt and Road Initiative agenda.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF seizes 45 kg drugs in eight operations12 minutes ago
-
Life in Kurram badly disrupts due to roads closure for nine days12 minutes ago
-
Govt to chase down terrorists, welcome those surrender: CM Bugti12 minutes ago
-
Health facilities top priority: Nazia Kayani22 minutes ago
-
Police encounters; 6 dacoits arrested in Karachi22 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead,nephew injured over old enmity:42 minutes ago
-
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home45 minutes ago
-
Aged man dies in Wadh firing52 minutes ago
-
2 dacoits killed, 4 police officers injured in police encounter52 minutes ago
-
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details53 minutes ago
-
Man died, two injured in road accident1 hour ago
-
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's absence1 hour ago