UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Donates Additional Rs 8.9 Mln For Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 04:10 PM

S. Korea donates additional Rs 8.9 mln for flood victims

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The South Korean Embassy and companies in Pakistan here on Wednesday handed over an additional cash donation of Rs 8.9 million for flood victims.

The handing over ceremony to this effect was held at the South Korean Embassy which was attended by the Ambassador of Korea, Suh Sangpyo, Additional Secretary of the Asia Pacific of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Director Implementation of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Raza Iqbal and representatives of Mira Power, Mr. Han Seung Nam and Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Lotte E&C, Mr. Ahn Ho Young.

On this occasion, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power donated Rs 4.6 million, while Mira Power Rs 2 million and the Embassy contributed Rs 2.3 million.

Talking to the participants, the Ambassador said that this donation was in addition to the donations which had already been made by the Government of Korea and Korean private sector companies and associations working in Pakistan, amounting to USD 300,000 and over USD 500,000, respectively.

The Ambassador recalled that the first shipment of in-kind relief goods consisting of approximately three hundred thousand water purification tablets, thirty thousand emergency blankets and various other essential relief items had already been handed over to the NDMA on 25th September at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The second in-kind shipment of relied items consisting of family-sized tents, collapsible water bags, and thermal blankets is also on route via a cargo ship and will hopefully be docked at Karachi Sea Port by 16th October.

The Ambassador appreciated the NDMA and the Government of Pakistan for their efforts to alleviate the human suffering caused by the floods and hoped for early recovery.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Flood Water Nuclear Young Ho North Korea United States Dollars September October Government Asia Million Airport

Recent Stories

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

13 minutes ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

13 minutes ago
 T20I Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Frida ..

T20I Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

3 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.