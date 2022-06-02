S. Korea, Japan hold talks on survey near disputed islets, dumping of nuclear waste water

SEOUL, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) --:Diplomats from South Korea and Japan held working-level talks here on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations, including the maritime survey near disputed islets and release of radioactive waste water into the ocean from Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Lee Sang-ryol, director-general for Asian and Pacific affairs at the South Korean foreign ministry, met in Seoul with his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi.

They reaffirmed views that the two countries need to rapidly improve bilateral ties, exchanging opinions on issues of mutual concerns such as the exchange of personnel.

Regarding the maritime survey conducted by South Korea in its eastern waters near the disputed islets of Dokdo, called Takeshima in Japan, Lee stressed that Dokdo is the inherent South Korean territory historically, geographically and by international law.