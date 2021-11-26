S Korean envoy discusses cooperation in different fields with CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :South Korean Ambassador Suh Sangpyo called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest as they agreed to enhance cooperation in IT, skills development, tourism, healthcare and other sectors.

The CM pointed out that both the countries enjoy friendly relations and strong economic ties, adding that trade and economic relations should be further promoted. Bilateral exchange of trade and cultural delegations would boost the friendship between both the countries, he added.

The provincial government was desirous of benefiting from South Korean experiences of utilising technology for composite development as conducive investment opportunities were available in Punjab, he said and pointed out that an investment facilitation cell has been established to start one-window operations and foreign investors were provided different facilities on a priority basis.

The CM added that South Korean investors will be provided special incentives in special economic zones being established in the province as the government wanted to learn from the Korean experience of providing technical and vocational training to the youth.

Ambassador Suh Sangpyo expressed the desire to promote trade and economic ties with Pakistan and showed readiness to provide technical assistance to the Punjab government. The Punjab government has taken commendable steps to overcome corona, he said. The ambassador also apprised the CM about the details of Korean investment in Pakistan.

Secretaries of industries, tourism and P&D departments and others were also present.