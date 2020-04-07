SA advices citizens to implement lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

Renowned social activist, Saleem Ahmed Bhutti called upon the people to adopt preventive measures against the coronavirus threat to stop further spread of the viral disease

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Renowned social activist, Saleem Ahmed Bhutti called upon the people to adopt preventive measures against the coronavirus threat to stop further spread of the viral disease.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that citizens should stay at homes as being a nation every citizen must show responsibility in order to understand the prevailing challenges to country, he added.

He also appealed to the citizens to ensure hundred per cent implementation of lockdown for the sake of collective safety of the nation.

Bhutti asked the government to provide facilities, particularly food items, to the people living in the areas locked down due to coronavirus cases.