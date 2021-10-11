UrduPoint.com

SA Dy Speaker Reviews District Sujawal's Schemes

Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

SA dy speaker reviews district Sujawal's schemes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari in a meeting here on Monday reviewed the ongoing developments schemes of the district Sujawal.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Heer Soho, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sujawal Ismail Memon along with engineers of Public Health Engineering department, education, works, buildings and highways attended the meeting.

Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari, on the occasion, said that all ongoing schemes in Sujawal district should be completed as soon as possible while departmental process on new projects should be started immediately.

She said that no compromise would be made on the quality of work. She would also personally visit eachscheme.Rehana said that some administrative and bureaucratic complaints have been received regardingPublic Health Engineering department Sujawal, which should be rectified immediately and public health engineering department must pay special attention to the supply of clean drinking water and drainage schemes of District Sujawal.

