SA inaugurates programmes to benefit people in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Islamic Affairs of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Religious Attach in Islamabad on Wednesday inaugurated programs to benefit the people through various means, in the Holy month of Ramazan.

The three programs included distribution of 1,750 integrated Ramazan baskets, distributing 12 tons of dates, 24,000 copies of the Noble Quran.

Saudi Arabia was implementing three programs through the Religious Attach in Pakistan during the blessed month of Ramazan in cooperation with the Islamic societies in various cities and regions of the country, said a news release issued here.

The programs of King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud had offered Iftar for fasting people and distributed the gift (dates and Noble Quran).

The inauguration ceremony was held at the headquarter of the Religious Attach in Islamabad, in the presence of the ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, and the Religious Attach in charge, Mutaib bin Muhammad Al-Jedaei, and officials of the Kingdom's Embassy in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Saudi ambassador said these blessed programs were directed by King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz to be established in a number of countries including Pakistan in Ramazan.

Muhammad Al-Jadaei, said the three programs included 1,750 Ramazan baskets, benefiting 14,000, in addition to distributing 12 tons of dates, 24,000 copies of the Noble Quran and translation of the meanings of the Noble Quran in urdu and Sindhi and Pashto language, and would be implemented and distributed in coordination with the official Islamic societies.