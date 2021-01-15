UrduPoint.com
SA Refers Bill To Standing Committee

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

SA refers bill to Standing Committee

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Assembly has referred the Millennium Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship Bill, 2020 to the Standing Committee on Higher Technical education and Research, school Education (upto Matriculation) and Special Education.

Sindh Assembly directed the committee to examine the bill and report back to the Assembly within one week, said a statement issued here on Friday.

The Sindh Assembly has referred the bill in its sitting held January 13, the statement said.

