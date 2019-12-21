SA rejects reports about alleged pressure on Pakistan to withdraw from KL Summit

(@fidahassanain)

Saudi Embassy in Islamabad denied Kingdom’s role in Pakistan’s withdrawal from Kuala Lumpur summit.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2019) Saudi Arabia has rejected speculations that the kingdom had pressured Pakistan from taking part in Kuala Lumpur Summit in Malaysia, a press statement issued by Saudi embassy here on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia said that the news promoted by some parties about alleged pressure from the kingdom on Pakistan is nothing but “baseless and fake”.

The press release issued by Saudi Embassy in Islamabad made it clear that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have brotherly relations and have mutual respect for each other and have mutual agreements for he unity of Islamic nation and maintaining the independence decision.

Pakistan did not take part in Malaysian Summit called to shed light over the issues of the Muslim world despite that PM Imran Khan was invited by Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohammad. Turkey, Qatar and Iran also took part in the summit held in Kuala Lumpur.