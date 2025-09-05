- Home
SA Speaker Inspects Flood Preparations, Directs Administration To Take Effective Measures
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Amid the looming flood situation, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Friday has emphasized that protecting the lives and property of the people was the top priority of the Sindh government. He stated that all available resources were being utilized to counter flood threats.
The Speaker visited various protective embankments in Sukkur district, including the Ali Wahan protective embankment near Rohri, where he received a briefing on flood conditions and arrangements. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Nadir Shehzad, SSP Sukkur Azhar Mughal, and officials from the irrigation, health, and livestock departments.
During the visit, officials briefed the Speaker on the measures being taken to tackle the flood situation. They informed him that the situation in the Indus River is being closely monitored, and rescue and relief institutions are on high alert.
Special measures have been taken to ensure medical facilities, livestock protection, and relief operations in affected or potentially affected areas.
Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah appreciated the efforts of the administration but warned that no negligence or slackness would be tolerated. He directed the concerned departments to take immediate and effective measures to provide relief to the people at every level.
The Speaker stated that a comprehensive strategy had been adopted to shift local populations to safe places and ensure timely delivery of relief goods. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the government and administration to avoid any unpleasant situation.
The Speaker's directives and efforts aim to ensure the safety and well-being of the people in the face of the looming flood threat.
