SA Speaker Visits Sukkur Barrage, Briefed On Flood Situation, Reviews Rescue And Relief Measures

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SA Speaker visits Sukkur Barrage, briefed on flood situation, reviews rescue and relief measures

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Saturday visited Sukkur Barrage here on Saturday, where irrigation officials gave him a detailed briefing on the current flood situation in the Indus River.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Mughal, Deputy Commissioner Nader Shehzad and other officials were also present during the briefing.

The officials informed that the river was currently experiencing a medium-level flood and that all protective embankments were fully secured.

Speaking to the media, Speaker Awais Shah said the situation is not comparable to the catastrophic flood of 2010. He praised the Sindh Government and local administration for their effective rescue and relief operations.

He further stated that more than 5,000 people have already been shifted from katcha (riverine) areas of Sukkur and its surroundings to safer locations.

He added that a high flood is expected to reach Guddu Barrage between September 7 and 8, but the Sindh Government has completed all necessary preparations to deal with any potential super flood.

The Speaker assured that relief camps have been established at all protective embankments and rescue teams are fully active. He urged people not to pay attention to rumors or negative propaganda, emphasizing that the government and administration were on high alert.

He also announced that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would soon visit Sindh to personally review the flood affected areas.

