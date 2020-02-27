SA suspends entry for Umrah due to potential threat of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The Saudi government says that suspensions are for the time being but has not specified any date for expiry of these new suspensions.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has suspended entry for Umrah and tourism from different countries including Pakistan due to potential threat of Coronavirus, the reports say here on Thursday.

According to the details, Saudi’ foreign ministry says that the suspensions are for the time being but has not given any specific date for expiry of these bans. Hajj is due in late July this year and it is yet not clear what will be the status of these newly imposed suspensions.

The latest suspensions also include travel to Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina. There is not even a single case of Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia so far but the reports say that the deadly virus is spreading fast in the neighboring countries.

Some reports say that Saudi government did not specify people from any specific country but has decided to determine where the outbreak constituted a danger.

The Saudi government has introduced tourism visa last year in October.

According to a top official of Saudi Arabia’s tourism department, as many as 100 million annual visits would be attracted in 2030. “ Over 400,000 tourists visas have been issued in a week since the new tourism visa program,” he stated.

Italy and Iran both have also been infected by the deadly virus outside China. Brazil, America, Norway, Greece, romnia and Algeria are among the countries where the new disease –COVID-19—has been detected.