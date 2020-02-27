UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SA Suspends Entry For Umrah Due To Potential Threat Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:32 PM

SA suspends entry for Umrah due to potential threat of Coronavirus

The Saudi government says that suspensions are for the time being but has not specified any date for expiry of these new suspensions.

RIAZ: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb-27th, 2020) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has suspended entry for Umrah and tourism from different countries including Pakistan due to potential threat of Coronavirus, the reports say here on Thursday.

According to the details, Saudi’ foreign ministry says that the suspensions are for the time being but has not given any specific date for expiry of these bans. Hajj is due in late July this year and it is yet not clear what will be the status of these newly imposed suspensions.

The latest suspensions also include travel to Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina. There is not even a single case of Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia so far but the reports say that the deadly virus is spreading fast in the neighboring countries.

Some reports say that Saudi government did not specify people from any specific country but has decided to determine where the outbreak constituted a danger.

The Saudi government has introduced tourism visa last year in October.

According to a top official of Saudi Arabia’s tourism department, as many as 100 million annual visits would be attracted in 2030. “ Over 400,000 tourists visas have been issued in a week since the new tourism visa program,” he stated.

Italy and Iran both have also been infected by the deadly virus outside China. Brazil, America, Norway, Greece, romnia and Algeria are among the countries where the new disease –COVID-19—has been detected.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Iran China Norway Saudi Algeria Brazil Saudi Arabia Greece July October Visa National University From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Buoyant Pakistan ready for England challenge

13 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

10 minutes ago

NAVTTC imparting training to 170,000 youth to ensu ..

10 minutes ago

Holy month of Ramadan likely to begin from April 2 ..

10 minutes ago

Ministry announces Rs 500,000 compensation for dec ..

10 minutes ago

Nearly 1 in 10 (8%) Pakistanis claim that, on a lo ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.