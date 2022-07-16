UrduPoint.com

SA, US Affirm Importance Of Resolving Int'l Disputes Through Peaceful Means

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 16, 2022 | 11:56 AM

SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disputes through peaceful means

US President Joe Biden who is on an official visit to Saudi Arab held meeting with King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Riyadh: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th,2022) Saudi Arabia and United States have affirmed the importance of resolving international disputes through peaceful and diplomatic means.

In a joint communique, they stressed the need for supporting governments in the region facing threats from terrorists or proxy groups backed by outside powers.

The U.S. welcomed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to support global oil markets balancing for sustained economic growth.

President Biden strongly affirmed the United States’ continued commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s security and territorial defense, and facilitating the Kingdom’s ability to obtain necessary capabilities to defend its people and territory against external threats.

