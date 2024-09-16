SA Women Secure Victory Over Pak In First T-20 By 10 Runs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 11:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) In a thrilling encounter at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday evening, South Africa women clinched a victory over Pakistan by 10 runs in the first match of a three-game T-20 series.
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field, putting South Africa into bat first. South Africa managed to set a competitive target of 133 runs.
Leading the charge for South Africa was Tazmin Brits, who anchored the innings with a top score of 56 runs off 63 balls. Sune Luus provided valuable support, contributing 27 runs from 27 deliveries. Pakistan’s standout bowler was Sadia Iqbal, who showcased her skill by taking three crucial wickets, conceding 34 runs in her four-over spell.
In response, Pakistan struggled with early losses, but a fighting effort from the middle order kept their hopes alive.
The standout performer with the bat was Aliya Riaz, who played an impressive knock of 52 runs off 39 balls. Her innings, which included a six and five boundaries, came at an aggressive strike rate of 133.3. Captain Fatima Sana also contributed with a quickfire 37 runs off 24 balls. However, despite their efforts, Pakistan could only manage to reach 122/5 in their 20 overs, falling 10 runs short of the target.
The match saw a large turnout of cricket enthusiasts, with free entry attracting a lively crowd amid tight security arrangements at the venue ensuring a smooth and safe experience for the spectators.
With this win, South Africa takes a 1-0 lead in the series, setting the stage for an exciting battle in the remaining two matches.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muslims commemorate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH): Governor1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti greets Muslims on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi2 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns PTI founder's plea12 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendment to strengthen parliament: Rana Sanaullah12 minutes ago
-
Judicial reforms to be introduced with Broad Consensus: Aqeel Malik22 minutes ago
-
Dozens of large rallies, mahafil-e-naat to take place on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal22 minutes ago
-
AJK leaders celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birthday, call for unity and perseverance22 minutes ago
-
US Under Secretary John Bass, FS Baloch discuss key bilateral Issues41 minutes ago
-
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes: Chairman PAEC42 minutes ago
-
Bilawal greets nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)42 minutes ago
-
Salik highlights revered tradition of Naat recitation, citing Quranic endorsement of sending blessin ..52 minutes ago
-
Following Holy Prophet's teaching can help overcome current era challenges: PM52 minutes ago