SA Women's Cricket Team Arrives In Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM

SA women's cricket team arrives in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The South Africa (SA) women's cricket team arrived in Multan on Friday for three-match T-20 series against Pakistan's Women Team at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The guest team was welcomed with traditional hospitality at a local hotel where the team was set to rest for the day, gearing up for their upcoming matches.

The two teams will face each other in a three-match T-20 series, with the first game scheduled to take place on Sept 16, 2024.

