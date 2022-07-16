UrduPoint.com

Saad Announces 10pc Cut In Trains, PIA's Domestic Flights' Fares

July 16, 2022

Saad announces 10pc cut in trains, PIA's domestic flights' fares

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday announced 10 per cent cut in fares for the passengers travelling in the economy class of main express trains, as well as both the economy and business classes of the Pakistan International Airline (PIA), domestically.

"Following the footsteps of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Railways and PIA have decided to pass on the benefit of the fuel prices drop to its passengers," said the minister in a video message.

He said the reduction in fares would remain in effect for the next 30 days and a notification in this regard would be issued on Sunday (tomorrow).

Saad noted that the economy class of railways and PIA accommodated 94 per cent and 90 per cent of passengers, respectively.

The minister said the Civil Aviation Authority would also ask the private airlines to slash their airfares.

He hoped that the provincial governments would also make efforts to bring down the fares of local transport by reaching out to the transporters.

