UrduPoint.com

Saad Demands Action Against PTI Chief For Flouting Court's Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Saad demands action against PTI chief for flouting court's orders

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Saturday appealed the judiciary to take action on contempt of court against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and others for provoking party workers to damage the property and environment of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Saturday appealed the judiciary to take action on contempt of court against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and others for provoking party workers to damage the property and environment of the Federal capital.

In a tweet responding to the press conference of PTI chief, he said Imran Khan & company had taken undue favor of the permission granted for public gathering of the Supreme Court and erupted fire in Islamabad (Blue Area) which caused damage to the government properties and all its footage was available.

Terming the press conference of Imran Khan a combination of lies, jealousy and accusations, he said the government had stopped the `bloody long march' of PTI chief.

Saad Rafique alleged PTI chief for mimicking the west in his failed policies and also for benefitting his rich associates and party members by extending government resources without any restriction.

"There will be no dialogue amid confrontation and enmity whereas the candidature of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to be finalized keeping in view the character and impartiality of the officer who will be the hallmark of honesty," he added.

He said the government will not accept the bulling of foreign sponsored mafia Imran Khan, adding that PTI chief was the greatest civil fascist in the history of the country.

"We know why you are (Imran Khan) sitting in Peshawar, what are you doing and now on whose shoulders are you planning to attack the federal capital," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Contempt Of Court National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique Long March Company All Government

Recent Stories

PTI to again go for long march if election demand ..

PTI to again go for long march if election demand not met: Imran Khan

5 minutes ago
 Scholz, Macron ask Putin for 'direct negotiations' ..

Scholz, Macron ask Putin for 'direct negotiations' with Zelensky

5 minutes ago
 PCENS reaffirms national resolve for country's def ..

PCENS reaffirms national resolve for country's defence, socio-economic developme ..

5 minutes ago
 Country's defense made impregnable on May 28: Tehs ..

Country's defense made impregnable on May 28: Tehseen

5 minutes ago
 PML-N Abbottabad observed Youm-e-Takbeer

PML-N Abbottabad observed Youm-e-Takbeer

5 minutes ago
 Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali praises QIMS for providing b ..

Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali praises QIMS for providing best educational services

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.