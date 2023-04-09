Saad directs to pay salaries to Railways employees by April 18

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique here on Sunday directed the relevant department of Pakistan Railways to pay the pensions and salaries of employees by April 18 for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

In a statement issue here, the minister directed to further improve the 'Iftar' arrangements in Green Line Train which run between Islamabad to Karachi.