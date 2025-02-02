Open Menu

Sa’ad Elected PMNYC Member

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Sa’ad elected PMNYC member

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) has announced that its ex-student, Muhammad Sa’ad Ali, was elected as Member of the Prime Minister National Youth Council (PMNYC).

According to an official press release issued by the IUB here, Muhammad Sa’ad Ali had completed his education and degree at the Human Nutrition and Dietecs Department of the Islamia University Bahawlpur.

“IUB is proud of its ex-student who has been elected as Member of the Prime Minister National Youth Council,” it said.

It added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken the oath from Ali and other members of the PMNYC. “The Prime Minister National Youth Council will function as advisor or consultant to the Prime Minister on youth affairs,” the press release added.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmad, Dean, faculty of Medicines and Allied Health Sciences and other academicians congratulated Ali.

