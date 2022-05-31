UrduPoint.com

Saad Felicitates Newly Appointed Punjab Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 12:49 PM

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday felicitated the newly appointed cabinet members of Chief Minister Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday felicitated the newly appointed cabinet members of Chief Minister Punjab.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman administered the oath to the provincial ministers late at night on Monday.

In a tweet, he expressed the hope that the new members will move ahead with new hope and spirit to solve the issues of masses.

He extended well wishes to the cabinet members including Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Ataullah Tarar, Chaudhry Bilal Asghar and Ali Hider Gillani.

