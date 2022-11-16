UrduPoint.com

Saad For Starting Train Service Between Pind Dadan Khan - Malakwal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Saad for starting train service between Pind Dadan Khan - Malakwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to present report regarding the start of passenger train service between Pind Dadan Khan to Malakwal within one week period.

Chairing a high level meeting here, he asked the divisional superintendent, Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division and concerned deputy commissioner to contact notables of the area regarding plying the train service on the said route as soon as possible.

The minister said the rigorous exercise on making Pakistan Railways as profitable entity was continuing.

Pakistan Railways has decided to provide modern travelling facilities to the passengers, he added.

He said Pakistan Railways has decided to install modern Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) system in all the passenger trains for making the journey more comfortable and safe.

Saad Rafique said that it was also decided during the meeting to restore Islamabad- Karachi Green Line passenger train service from the next month.

