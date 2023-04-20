UrduPoint.com

Saad For Timely, Synchronized Elections Across Country

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Saad for timely, synchronized elections across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday emphasized timely and synchronized elections across the country to maintain national unity, as per civil society organizations and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In a media talk outside the Supreme Court, the minister noted that any deviation from holding elections simultaneously in all four federating units and the Federal capital could have severe implications and complicated issues.

He added that the government had submitted its point of views on the application given by a citizen requesting simultaneous provincial and federal elections.

Expressing his reservations on the previous court decisions, Saad stated that consultation among allied parties in the government was underway to resolve the issue.

The minister voiced his apprehensions regarding previous court rulings, stating that a decision had not yet been reached on whether to pursue legal recourse or explore alternative avenues to address the matter.

