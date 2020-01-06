UrduPoint.com
Saad Rafiq Sustains Minor Injury After Fire Erupted Outside Barracks In Camp Jail

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:46 AM

Saad Rafiq sustains minor injury after fire erupted outside barracks in camp jail

The sources say that fire erupted outside the cell of Fawad Hassan Fawad due to short circuit but the small-scale fire was extinguished by the staff.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) Khawaja Saad Rafique, leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) sustained minor injuries due to fire broke out in Camp jail’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s barracks, the reports said here on Monday.

The fire, according to the reports, erupted outside the cell of Fawad Hassan Fawad—the accused in NAB case but panic spread among the inmates. “Rafiq sustained a minor head injury when his head struck against the bar after he got panicked due to fire,” said the report.

The sources also quoted Jail Superintendent Asadullah Warraich saying that Rafiq was injured because he got panicked due to fire outside barracks. The sources said that the jail doctor provided the PML-N leader with first aid after which he was shifted back to his jail cell once fire was extinguished. “It was a small fire which was extinguished by the jail staff,” said the sources.

