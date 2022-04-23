UrduPoint.com

Saad Rafique Announces 30 Percent Reduction In Railway Fares

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2022 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday announced thirty percent reduction in railway fares during the first three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a voice message on twitter, he vowed to introducing structural reforms in Pakistan Railways to restore its glory.

No employee was being sacked and competent people would continue their jobs in Pakistan Railways.The Minister vowed putting Pakistan Railways back on track very soon.

