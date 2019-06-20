UrduPoint.com
Saad Rafique Attends National Assembly Session After Issuance Of Production Order

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:10 PM

Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday attended the sitting of National Assembly after issuance of his production order by Speaker's office yesterday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday attended the sitting of National Assembly after issuance of his production order by Speaker's office yesterday.

On his arrival in the House, various lawmakers including Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan, Rana Qasim Ahemd Noon) and Sajid Mehdi met him.

While seated, he remained busy talking to his party colleagues including MNAs Sajid Mehdi, Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Romina Khursheed Alam.

After attending the sitting for around 30 minutes, he left the Assembly Hall.

