Saad Rafique briefs PM on reforms

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq Saturday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and apprised him over the reforms process in Pakistan Railways and aviation sectors.

During the meeting, the political situation in the country was discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister was further apprised that implementation of Covid related standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being ensured during traveling in railways and airlines and especially on the occasion of Eid.