Saad Rafique Calls On Finance Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and briefed him about the operational activities of Aviation, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Railways.

Secretary Aviation Saif Anjum, Chairman PI Investment Limited Commodore Usman Gul and Director PIA was also presented in the meeting, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Saad Rafique further informed the Finance Minister that all out efforts were being made to provide better facilities for masses in aviation, railways and PIA.

