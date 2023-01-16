Saad Rafique for formulating strategy to use 70 new freight wagons

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday directed the authorities to formulate a strategy to use 70 new freight wagons imported from China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday directed the authorities to formulate a strategy to use 70 new freight wagons imported from China.

Presiding over a meeting here, in which discussion was held on so far progress on Main Line-1 Project, the minister further directed to complete the appointment of experts from private sector for administrative matters of Main Line-1 project.

Meeting also discussed administrative aspects related to launching of Green Line train this month.

Progress related to train branding was also reviewed.