Saad Rafique for officers to utilize their skills in resolving national problems

Published November 23, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday asked officers to utilize their skills in resolving national problems by following rules and regulations without any pressure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday asked officers to utilize their skills in resolving national problems by following rules and regulations without any pressure.

The minister while expressing his views in a meeting with the mid-career management course officers, asked the officers to utilize their skills in resolving national problems. "Officers should follow the rules and regulations and law without any pressure, said a press release.

He said a merit-based system was being developed to make the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) a successful institution.

"The road map and action plan for reviving PIA is in final stages and PIA is also developing medium and long-term business models in this regard," he said.

The minister said the launch of flights to Istanbul has opened up a whole new era for PIA. However he said, changes would be made in the National Aviation Policy.

