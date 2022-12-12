UrduPoint.com

Saad Rafique Inspects Newly Arrived Coaches

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Saad Rafique inspects newly arrived coaches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday visited Lahore Cantt Station, and inspected newly arrived coaches and expressed satisfaction on their quality.

The minister directed the authorities concerned to take care of the coaches besides ensuring their protection.

Saad Rafique said that installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and arrangement of proper light in parking area of coaches should also be ensured. He appealed to passengers to use new coaches very carefully as those were a national asset.

The project related to new coaches and details in this regard were finalised in 2017, he added. He said the coaches should have arrived in the first quarter of 2019, adding that delay caused loss to railways.

